Vice President Harris new to wielding Senate gavel in challenging time

When Vice President Kamala Harris swore in three new Democratic senators Wednesday afternoon, it was the first time she had presided over the chamber. And it came at a time when she will provide Democrats the edge with her tiebreaking vote.

Harris’ ascent to the vice presidency, combined with the swearing-in of her appointed Senate replacement, Alex Padilla of California, and newly elected Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, made New York’s Charles E. Schumer the Senate majority leader.

Like President Joe Biden when he was vice president, Harris will have a variety of largely ceremonial functions as president of the Senate, but she may also find herself doing something Biden never did.

The 50-50 party split in the Senate puts her in a somewhat similar position to her most recent predecessor, Mike Pence, who was on the West Front of the Capitol for Wednesday’s inaugural ceremony. He cast 13 tiebreaking votes over his four-year term, in part because of recent changes in Senate rules on nominations.

Harris’ new tiebreaking power also led to Vermont Democrat Patrick J. Leahy resuming the position of Senate president pro tempore, with the constitutional role to fulfill the Senate duties of the vice president when she is not in the Capitol.