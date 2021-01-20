Trump pardons former congressman whose actions helped prompt earmark ban

Former Rep. Randy “Duke” Cunningham of California became a lead example of how lawmakers can abuse their office for financial gain and prompted lasting changes to the congressional appropriations process when he went to prison 15 years ago for taking $2.4 million in bribes that involved a yacht named the "Duke-Stir."

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump gave a full pardon to Cunningham and two other former Republican members of Congress as one of his final acts in office, extending a streak of giving a break to politicians who faced corruption charges.

Also on a list of more than 140 pardons and commuted sentences was former Rep. Rick Renzi of Arizona, who was sentenced to two years in prison on 17 charges of fraud, racketeering and public corruption.

A federal appeals court, when it upheld Renzi's conviction in 2014, wrote: “Congressmen may write the law, but they are not above the law.”

Trump also pardoned former Rep. Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes of North Carolina, the chair of the North Carolina Republican Party, who was sentenced to probation after he pleaded guilty in 2019 to making a false statement during a federal investigation into a conspiracy to bribe the state’s insurance commissioner.