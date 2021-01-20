President Biden arrives with negotiator in chief credentials

Although Biden has yet to reach out to Senate Republicans, he could still turn his plan into a bipartisan one if he’s willing to negotiate as he’s done in the past, Sen. John Cornyn said.

“Obviously, he’s a creature of the Senate before he got to the White House. And he’s got a lot of important relationships that I think will serve him well,” the Texas Republican said. “The real question I have is how much will the left and the more radical members of his party allow him to do bipartisan things? To me, that’s yet to be determined.”

Collins said she’ll also be looking to see how Biden responds to progressives’ demands.

“I have found him to be a person of his word, to be interested in finding common ground and, back then, to be a moderate,” she said. “What I’m concerned about is when I see some of his appointees and the pressure he seems to be under from the far left, that he will allow himself to be pulled to the left. I hope he does not do that.”

Progressive pressure

Outside groups like Justice Democrats, Sunrise Movement and New Deal Strategies are arguing that Biden shouldn’t water down his proposals in a hunt for Republican support. In a memo Monday, the groups suggested it’s inevitable that Republicans will try to block Biden’s agenda and the president should not use reconciliation because of the limitations on what policies can be advanced under budget rules.