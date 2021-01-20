My family is from Chennai. Here’s what Kamala Harris means to me

OPINION — Growing up in West Virginia in the 1990s, I could probably count on one hand the figures in politics who looked like me. At the time it was hard to imagine when I’d see a female vice president, much less one with similar roots.

Both sides of my family are from the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Its capital, Chennai, is where my mother grew up and several of my family members still live.

CQ Roll Call reporter Sandhya Raman. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

In 2017, I began reporting on Congress for CQ Roll Call — the same year an experienced prosecutor and rising political star named Kamala Harris arrived in the Senate. I had been following her career, so it wasn’t exactly a surprise, but knowing her mom came from Chennai gave me chills.

She was the first Indian American senator and just the second Black woman to hold the office.

That year was an eventful one. It brought us new South Asian lawmakers in the House, including Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi.