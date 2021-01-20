Joe Biden will be sworn in as president Wednesday, with significant changes to the ceremonies and celebrations due to two separate threats: COVID-19 and homegrown insurrectionists convinced that outgoing President Donald Trump should remain in power despite his election loss.

Biden will take his oath of office just two weeks after a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Americans seeking to prevent the new administration from taking power. The violent mob that overwhelmed Capitol Police on Jan. 6 has transformed the inauguration from a traditionally high-security event to a national security crisis.

Presidential inaugurations receive a “national special security event” designation, which gives the Secret Service control over coordinating security. But the scale of military and security presence is unlike anything longtime Washingtonians and lawmakers have ever seen.

More than 20,000 National Guard troops are patrolling the nation’s capital city in the lead-up to inaugural ceremonies. Only about 8,000 National Guard members were on hand for Trump’s inauguration in 2017, when he invoked “American carnage.”

A massive multilayer perimeter that includes tall metal fencing, razor wire and checkpoints with armed National Guard members has been established around the Capitol.