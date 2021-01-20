In dozens of orders, Biden aims at four ‘converging crises’

President-elect Joe Biden’s first day agenda has a pretty clear subtext: We’ve got this.

The incoming administration released a fact sheet hours ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony detailing immediate steps that it will take to tackle the still-raging coronavirus pandemic and other “converging crises” facing the country.

“He will sign a combination of executive orders, memoranda, directives, and letters to take initial steps to address these crises, including by changing the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing economic relief, tackling climate change, and advancing racial equity,” according to the fact sheet.

A chief criticism of President Donald Trump has been the lack of a consistent and coordinated national approach to the pandemic.

Biden will sign an executive order creating the position of “COVID-19 Response Coordinator,” who reports directly to the president. That person will be responsible for coordinating all elements of the response, which includes managing production and distribution of personal protective equipment, vaccines and tests.