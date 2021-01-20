Historic firsts and a healing Capitol at Biden, Harris inauguration

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States Wednesday, in a ceremony held without fail every four years since its founding, but this inauguration marked an array of historic firsts.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ swearing in marked many milestones — the first woman, the first Black person, and first person of South Asian descent in the position.

“When she takes the oath of office little girls and boys across the world will know that anything and everything is possible,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar shortly before Harris was sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina on the Supreme Court.

At least one Inauguration Day speaker made history as well: Amanda Gorman. The 22-year-old is the youngest inaugural poet. Dressed in yellow, Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb” kept the audience’s rapt attention as in-person audience members shivered and those at home listened. Gorman recently told NPR that she finished her poem the night of Jan. 6, after the violent attack on the Capitol.

“The new dawn blooms as we free it,” she said. “For there is always light, if only we are brave enough to see it — if only we are brave enough to be it.”