Corrected 9:31 p.m. | In the space of two weeks, the Capitol has seen a siege and an inauguration. For some lawmakers who witnessed both, the events will be forever linked.

As Joe Biden took the oath of office Wednesday, Democrats in the audience described overwhelming feelings of relief.

“Half of us were having a hard time holding it together,” said Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan. “I know I was.”

Kildee was in the House gallery on Jan. 6 when pro-Trump rioters breached the building. He used his cellphone to record shaky footage of colleagues scrambling for cover as officers sealed off the chamber doors. Now he listened as Biden described the inauguration ceremony as a kind of reclamation.

“Here we stand just days after a riotous mob thought they could use violence to silence the will of the people, to stop the work of our democracy, to drive us from this sacred ground,” the incoming president said, standing in front of the balustrade where rioters had once draped a Trump banner. “It did not happen; it will never happen, not today, not tomorrow, not ever.”