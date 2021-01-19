Trump budget office slams 1974 ‘impoundment’ law on way out

As Democrats prepare to take control of the White House and Congress, the outgoing Trump administration is defending controversial actions taken by its budget office over the past four years and making a pitch to lawmakers to amend the 1974 budget law which officials say shifted power away from the president.

In a letter to House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth, Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought and OMB general counsel Mark Paoletta say the 1974 law that bars presidents from withholding funds appropriated by Congress “is unworkable in practice and should be significantly reformed or repealed.”

The law “has plagued Administrations for nearly a half-century now due to uncertainty and confusion as to its interpretation and execution,” the letter says, referring to the law enacted partly in reaction to President Richard Nixon’s refusal to spend money appropriated by Congress. OMB officials planned to send the letter, which CQ Roll Call obtained in advance, to Yarmuth on Tuesday.

The White House officials said the law limits the president’s ability to avoid spending money when more has been appropriated than is needed, and that it incentivizes agencies to spend as much as was appropriated “regardless of whether such spending is necessary to run a program.”

The White House argument runs counter to Democratic proposals to make changes in budget law they say would restore the “power of the purse” to Congress.