Senators to grill Austin on domestic threats, civilian control of Defense

President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for Defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, is likely to face tough questions during his confirmation hearing Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee, as lawmakers weigh whether approving the nominee would do further damage to civilian control of the military and set a precedent of ignoring a law that keeps recently retired officers from serving at the helm of the Pentagon.

Experts and lawmakers have said that confirming Austin, a former four-star Army general who retired in 2016, would effectively give military officers more control over the Pentagon at a time when the civilian side of the department has been muted, and faith in the government is at a low point.

The fears stem from Austin’s falling three years short of the seven-year "cooling off period" for a former officer to take the Pentagon's top civilian post. Lawmakers in both chambers would need to vote to waive that law for the Senate to proceed to his confirmation — breaking with precedent for a second time in four years.

President Donald Trump sought the same waiver for his first Defense secretary, James Mattis, a retired Marine Corps four-star general.

“The waiver for Mattis to become Defense secretary in 2017 was a precedent,” said Mark Cancian, a senior advisor to the Center for Strategic and International Studies and retired Marine Corps colonel. “A waiver for Austin would be a pattern,” he said.