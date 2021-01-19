Federal agencies, states compete to be fintech regulator

A federal banking regulator’s grant of the first national trust bank charter to a cryptocurrency startup may touch off a turf war over which agency is best suited to oversee the burgeoning financial technology market.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a unit of the Treasury Department, on Jan. 13 approved South Dakota-based Anchorage Digital Bank NA to hold cryptocurrencies for customers, making it the first federally regulated bank for digital assets such as Bitcoin.

The approval came just days after a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau task force released a 900-page report that recommended Congress authorize the CFPB to issue national licenses to certain fintech firms.

Sanford M. Brown, a former OCC attorney who is now a partner with Alston & Bird’s financial services practice group in Dallas, said the task force’s suggestions came “out of the blue,” given that OCC has previously laid the groundwork for fintech licensing. OCC, which oversees the majority of U.S. banks, has issued other types of fintech licenses and launched efforts to promote domestic fintech advances.

Brown and others say the OCC’s action and the CFPB’s ambitions put those agencies at odds with each other and with state financial regulators, who say they have primary jurisdiction over fintech firms within their borders.