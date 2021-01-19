Biden’s Day 1 actions: Climate, immigration, pandemic

President-elect Joe Biden echoed many past presidential candidates when he promised on the campaign trail to take action on a host of issues his very first day in office.

That day is upon us.

In his first hours on the job, Biden is set to reverse executive orders issued by President Donald Trump and set a new direction for the country in four pressing areas: climate change, the ongoing pandemic, the struggling economy and racial inequality. A few of his initial steps were outlined in a memo over the weekend from Ron Klain, the incoming chief of staff.

“On Inauguration Day, President-elect Biden will sign roughly a dozen actions to combat the four crises, restore humanity to our immigration system, and make government function for the people,” Klain wrote.

Among specific moves cited in that memo: rejoining the Paris climate agreement that aims to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with preindustrial levels. Under the deal, the United States agreed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by up to 28 percent by 2025.