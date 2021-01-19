Biden’s Agriculture deputy choice may reflect minority critics

President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to fill the deputy secretary post at the Agriculture Department underscores the scarcity of Blacks and other minorities in high-profile positions in agriculture.

Jewel H. Bronaugh, Virginia commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, would become the first woman of color to serve as the USDA deputy secretary if confirmed. Bronaugh is one of two African American members of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, which represents top officials at state and U.S. territorial departments.

The announcement of the choice came on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, a possible acknowledgement by the Biden team that it is listening to Black farmers' concerns. Biden's choice of Tom Vilsack to become the next secretary has faced criticism from several Black farm groups. The paucity of people of color in top Agriculture jobs is reflected in the general numbers for farmers. The USDA estimates 1.3 percent of U.S. farmers are Black.

The Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund, a group that focuses on rural economic development, greater access for minority farmers to USDA programs and helping Black farmers keep their land, noted the holiday on which the Bronaugh selection was disclosed.

The organization has raised concerns about Vilsack’s nomination but welcomed the possibility of Bronaugh at a top spot in the Agriculture Department.