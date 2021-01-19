Austin stresses importance of civilian control of military

Current law prescribes a seven-year "cooling off period" for retired generals taking over the helm of the Pentagon. Both the House and the Senate must agree to waive that law, which the House plans to consider on Thursday.

Four years ago, Congress agreed to waive that requirement for President Donald Trump's first Defense secretary, retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis. That waiver was the first approved since George Marshall in 1947.

Austin acknowledged that being a Cabinet member would require a different perspective than his long career in uniform.

“If confirmed, I will surround myself with experienced and capable civilian leaders … and ensure strategic and operational decisions are informed by policy,” he said, later adding that his chief of staff would not be retired military.

Austin also said that he would immediately review the Pentagon’s role in the effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and work to stamp out racism and extremism within the military. If confirmed, Austin would make history as the first Black Defense secretary.