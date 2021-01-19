U.S. Capitol Police officers are continuing to contract COVID-19, and rank-and-file officers are frustrated they have not been briefed on when they can be vaccinated.

Nineteen Capitol Police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 8, the most recent accounting since a violent mob invaded the Capitol, according to a House aide. The Jan. 6 riot seeking to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win led to the death of five people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

That marks a cumulative total of at least 78 Capitol Police employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the rioters were not wearing masks. Several lawmakers announced that they tested positive for COVID-19 in the days following the deadly riot.

On Dec. 28, Congress’ attending physician, Brian Monahan, informed lawmakers in a memo that, in addition to the ongoing vaccination of members of Congress, his office is prepared to vaccinate two staffers from each member’s personal office and four staffers for each committee chairperson and ranking member.

Many staffers who work for members of Congress, though not all, are able to work remotely. The majority of rank-and-file Capitol Police officers, who are required to be physically present at the Capitol to protect Congress, have yet to receive the vaccine.