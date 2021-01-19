Advocates for District of Columbia statehood like Joshua Burch have worked through a lot this month, from the emotional whiplash of Jan. 6 to the surreal experience of seeing much of political Washington fenced off from the rest of the city ahead of the inauguration and kept under heavy military guard.

More than anything, though, they feel a sense of urgency.

“It’s just trying to piece the time together to do what needs to be done,” says Burch, founder of the grassroots group Neighbors United for DC Statehood.

He has a full-time day job and parenting tasks to finish before pinging lawmakers in Congress and sending emails late into the evening, trying to make sure this moment doesn’t go to waste.

The morning of Jan. 6 started out on a high note for Burch. Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were cementing their runoff wins in Georgia, delivering Democratic President-elect Joe Biden a blue Senate and giving statehood supporters a reason to hope. Maybe now they could make inroads in the chamber, which had refused to take up a House-passed statehood bill last year.