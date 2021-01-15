The harrowing images from Jan. 6 at the Capitol are ones that will forever be burned in the memories of those of us who have made a career here in Washington, D.C. Watching members of the House and Senate return to the building that same night to finish their business will be equally memorable.

But how were they able to get back to business so quickly? The answer is the constant and unsung heroes who always come through to save the day — staffers. On a daily basis, scurrying beneath the nine-million-pound iron dome are the equivalent of a small city of individuals — some political, many not — who are usually underpaid, underappreciated and often unseen to the public at large when things like a siege on the Capitol plays out on live TV.

I started my career in D.C. working for Sen. Dennis DeConcini, D-Ariz., and later returned to the work for Bob Menendez, D-N.J., as his last chief of staff in the House and his first in the Senate. When I started, I was in awe of having a badge and walking the halls of Congress. It was easy to be star-struck seeing senators, royalty and the occasional Hollywood actor walking the halls. Over the years you start to feel more comfortable in the building’s magnificence, but the significance of the dome and what we do under it always remains. For those who work on the Hill, it serves as our livelihood, a place we spend way too many hours stressing, laughing and making lifelong relationships.