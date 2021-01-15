Former FDA official to help lead vaccine oversight for Biden

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler will serve as chief science officer of the COVID-19 response under the Biden administration.

Kessler will work with vaccine manufacturers, the Biden transition team announced Friday. Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the administration's internal structure for overseeing the distribution of vaccines and medicines will differ from the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed initiative, the joint Pentagon and Department of Health and Human Services venture. Biden's vaccine strategy will instead operate out of the White House with assistance from agencies and will no longer be called Operation Warp Speed, she tweeted.

Kessler "will focus on maximizing the current supply of vaccines and work with manufacturers to help get more vaccines online as quickly as possible," Psaki said.

Kesser led the FDA in the 1990s under presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. During his tenure, he pushed for greater regulation of the tobacco industry and championed consumer-friendly nutritional labels.

In the time since, Kessler has worked as a professor at the University of California, San Francisco, and as the dean of the medical schools at Yale and UCSF. He chaired the board of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, a consumer advocacy group focused on nutrition and FDA, and authored books on nutrition, the tobacco industry and mental health.