Biden taps Clean Power Plan architect McCabe as EPA deputy

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Janet McCabe to be the next deputy EPA administrator as he assembles the team responsible for crafting his administration’s climate policies.

McCabe fits in with the overall trend of Biden naming former officials who are deeply familiar with the government’s inner workings. As head of the EPA’s air office under then-President Barack Obama, McCabe helped develop that administration’s Clean Power Plan.

She is currently a professor of practice at the Indiana University McKinney School of Law specializing in public policy and environmental issues. She’s been part of the Environmental Protection Network, a group of former EPA officials offering detailed plans for how to “reset” the agency’s course.

Among other recommendations, they have called for the agency to shield its scientific analysis from political interference and to incorporate environmental justice into all of its work.