The presidency comes with a lot of perks: a house, a private jet, a vacation spot next to Maryland’s world-famous Catoctin Mountain (elevation: 1,900 feet), butlers, chefs and, for a lucky few, a bottomless supply of loyalty in Congress.

One way or another, President Donald Trump will have to give most of that up on Jan. 20. But retirement brings a whole other set of benefits. Aside from lifetime Secret Service protection, he becomes eligible for an annual pension north of $200,000, a small staff, franking privileges, office supplies and an office to go with them.

Driven mainly by Republican deficit concerns, Congress has in recent years tried to cut back on how much we pay ex-presidents. After all, most of them have done pretty well for themselves, thanks to speaker’s fees and book royalties. In the year after he left the White House, Bill Clinton made $13.7 million that way, and both George W. Bush and Barack Obama got book advances that netted them tens of millions.

Taxpayers shouldn’t have to lavish money on the club of former presidents, lawmakers reasoned, since corporate America was already doing it so nicely.

Now the conversation around perks has shifted again, as Democrats and some Republicans look to penalize Trump however they can. What was once a debate over whether ex-presidents need a public bankroll has been overtaken by the question of whether one in particular deserves it.