Continued delays in confirming Biden’s Cabinet risk national security and public health

Since President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in November, Senate Republicans have abdicated their responsibility to advise and consent on the incoming administration’s nominees. Four years ago, the Senate had held hearings on eleven of Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks before Inauguration Day. However, the first hearings for a small number of Biden’s Cabinet nominees won’t happen until Jan. 19 — just one day before his inauguration.

For the good of the country, as well as the viability of their own party in the wake of assault on the Capitol by Trump supporters, Senate Republicans must commit to respecting the will of the American people and protecting the security of our country by quickly confirming Biden’s nominees. Every day delayed is a threat to national security, public health and American lives and livelihood — and raises more questions about whether Republicans have learned any lessons from the tragic events of last week.

As a longtime aide to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, I helped usher through many nominees for two different administrations — Republican and Democrat. I know how this process works and have heard Republican explanations for why it doesn’t work. But I also know that none of their excuses can cover up one essential fact — a failure to act expeditiously puts Americans at risk and runs contrary to the will of the American people.

What actually stands in the way of Senate Republicans approving these nominees is partisan politics and money. Being worried about attacks from the right makes them reluctant to move toward the center. Being deep inside the pockets of special interests is a fast way to fund your campaign, but it leaves you beholden to their agenda, not to the best interests of the American people. These members of Congress know that Biden will finally put the needs of hardworking families first, and that worries their special-interest donors who benefit from Republicans in power. Biden has sworn to take on the pharmaceutical companies gouging patients and undo the Trump administration’s last-ditch attempts to allow polluters to skirt accountability.

Certain Republican senators will do anything to save their political souls and further their special-interest donors’ bottom lines, including, apparently, putting the health and safety of their own country at risk. With the chaos surrounding the last few weeks of the Trump administration, Senate Republicans have an even greater obligation to prepare the president-elect for success to the best of their ability, and that includes guaranteeing a swift confirmation process for his nominees to be ready to lead on Day One.