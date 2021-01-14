Amazon cries foul as trade office names ‘notorious markets’

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative’s 2020 list of “notorious markets” for counterfeit goods once again includes several of Amazon.com Inc.’s foreign domains, prompting accusations from the company of political retribution.

Amazon said the listing released Thursday is politically motivated, apparently alluding to battles between President Donald Trump and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos over coverage of Trump by The Washington Post, which Bezos also owns.

“Amazon has and always will be a trusted place to shop for authentic products. Including Amazon in this report is the continuation of a personal vendetta against Amazon, and nothing more than a desperate stunt in the final days of this administration. Amazon does more to fight counterfeiting than any other private entity we are aware of,” the company said in a release.

But the report says U.S. companies losing sales submitted complaints about Amazon sites in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom along with criticism of other e-commerce sites for inadequate vetting of sellers and policing of violations.

Amazon online marketplaces were first included in the 2019 report. That year, domains in Canada, France, Germany, India and the United Kingdom were cited.