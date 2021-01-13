Members of the military waking up on the cold marble floors of the Capitol complex Wednesday were likely some of the first to do so in more than 150 years.

“The last time there were troops sleeping in the Capitol itself was during the Civil War,” said Jane L. Campbell, president and CEO of the United States Capitol Historical Society.

A plaque in the Capitol, located next to a bust of President Abraham Lincoln on the first floor where armed guardsmen stretched out, commemorates a time soldiers were quartered in the building “in response to President Lincoln’s call for volunteers.”

The date — April 15, 1861.

National Guardsmen were called to defend the building in the aftermath of last week, when a pro-Trump mob overwhelmed law enforcement and burst in — something that itself has no direct parallel since 1814, historians say.