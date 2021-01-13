The current divide in the GOP isn’t that deep

OPINION — Throughout most of 2020, members of the national media were obsessed with the divide between progressives and pragmatists in the Democratic Party.

In columns and news articles, as well as on cable TV “news,” experts and novices alike bombarded readers and viewers with reports of the Democrats’ problems trying to live with Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President-elect Joe Biden in the same party.

If Hillary Clinton couldn’t energize progressives in the age of the “squad,” how on earth could an old white man who didn’t embrace “Medicare for All” or the entire Green New Deal rally Democrats of all stripes behind his candidacy?

In truth, the liberal divide had been papered over months before Election Day as Biden articulated his core values (including diversity, support for organized labor and the need to move past the divisiveness of Donald Trump) and progressives decided that however imperfect Biden might be as a standard-bearer for the Democratic Party, he and running mate Kamala Harris were far, far superior to four more years of Trump and Mike Pence.

Fast forward to today and you won’t have any trouble finding articles or chatter about the GOP civil war between supporters of Trump and Republicans (including thoughtful conservatives) who decry Trump’s authoritarian instincts and responsibility for the riotous attack on the United States Capitol.