Rental property owners get late assist in year-end spending law

Stephen Ashley isn’t sure how much his company will benefit from a 116-word tax break for residential property owners slipped into the omnibus and coronavirus relief package late last month.

But the Rochester, N.Y., apartment developer thinks it will be worth more than the $540,000 his company spent lobbying for what he describes as a technical fix to the 2017 tax code overhaul.

Ashley, whose company owns about 3,000 apartment units in upstate New York, and other real estate developers will benefit from a tweak to the 2017 tax law that had resulted in higher taxes for the more heavily indebted owners of residential rental property.

The fix in last month’s spending package allows certain owners of apartments built or bought before Jan. 1, 2018, to depreciate their investments over 30 years instead of 40 years. The Joint Committee on Taxation estimates the provision, buried on page 2,452 of the massive omnibus package, will cost $3.3 billion over 10 years.

Ashley and others familiar with the 2017 law’s drafting said it wasn’t lawmakers’ intent to subject residential property owners to the longer depreciation period. But the law’s text was clear enough that the Treasury Department couldn’t regulate property owners out of the crosshairs without new legislation, Ashley said in an interview.