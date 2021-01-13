With the House certain to vote to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday for inciting insurrection, there is increased attention on how quickly the Senate can and should hold a trial.

Democrats are offering conflicting messages about their priorities. Many, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have said it is “urgent” that Congress impeach Trump to hold him accountable for last week’s attack on the Capitol. But some Democrats hope to slow the process in the Senate, arguing that the chamber needs time to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s national security nominees and to consider additional coronavirus relief legislation.

The party has yet to figure out how to balance those interests. The Senate is out of session until Jan. 19. Returning before then would take bipartisan cooperation. Absent bipartisan agreement, a Senate trial would not be held until sometime after Trump’s term ends.

Democrats are weighing procedural options, including holding the article of impeachment in the House until the Senate is ready to act. Pelosi, not wanting to get ahead of the House vote, on Tuesday declined to say when she planned to transmit the paperwork to the Senate.

“That is not something I will be discussing right now, as you can imagine,” the California Democrat told reporters. “We’ll take it one step at a time.”