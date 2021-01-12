U.S. Chamber may cut off some donations after Capitol riot

Lobbyists for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the biggest K Street organization and a regular donor to congressional campaigns, said Tuesday they were evaluating which lawmakers to cut off from the group’s political support after rioters stormed the Capitol last week.

“There are some members who by their actions will have forfeited the support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — period, full stop,” Neil Bradley, the chamber’s executive vice president and chief policy officer, said during a virtual news conference Tuesday. “We’re going to have a lot more to say about the members whose actions last week — and the actions over the next eight days and beyond — will have cost them the chamber’s support.”

The chamber’s deliberations come amid a backlash from corporate America after President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to fight Congress’ electoral certification last week. Some of the nation’s biggest companies and most recognizable brands have vowed to pause all their political donations, while others have said they will cut off the 140 GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying the electoral votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania last week, even after the deadly attempted insurrection.

“Companies and associations are all tailoring the right response based on how they operate their political giving programs and their PAC programs,” Bradley said. “What you’re seeing across the board is that business is stepping up and saying we have a role to play in help restoring democratic norms, and we want to play that role.”

The Capitol riot of last week has sent shockwaves through corporate ranks and has K Street lobbyists scrambling.