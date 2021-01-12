Several Senate Armed Services members oppose Austin waiver

Corrected 5:07 p.m. | Key Senate Armed Services Committee members on Tuesday said they would vote against waiving a law that would prohibit President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for Defense secretary from assuming the role of Pentagon chief amid concerns about civilian control of the military.

Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin is Biden's pick for Defense secretary, but the former U.S. Central Command chief falls three years short of the seven-year "cooling off period" for a former officer to take the Pentagon's top civilian post. Lawmakers in both chambers would need to vote to waive that law for the Senate to proceed to his confirmation.

Among those who said they will vote "no" on the waiver are Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn..

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton questioned whether Austin’s experience was the best fit for the Defense secretary role, but did not indicate how he would vote on the waiver. Others, including Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Angus King, I-Maine, said they were undecided.

The waiver may be the highest hurdle to Austin's confirmation. Duckworth, for one, has said she would support his confirmation if Congress agrees to waive the law.