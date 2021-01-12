House Democrats make legal case for Trump impeachment amid growing bipartisan support

The House Judiciary Committee defended Congress’ ability to impeach President Donald Trump, in a 50-page report that states lawmakers don’t have to worry about the president’s free speech rights or the dwindling time remaining in his current term.

The committee’s Democrats countered arguments from Trump supporters in Congress and legal circles that the effort has constitutional problems, including that the First Amendment protects Trump and that he would be out of office before the Senate could hold a trial anyway.

The committee Democrats write that Trump, in a speech just before Wednesday’s events and also more broadly since the Nov. 3 election, “actively encouraged the mob to besiege the Capitol in defense of his supposed electoral victory.”

They state that the House “seeks to vindicate the most recent election, protect it from a President who defies it, and protect future elections from presidents who may try to do the same.”

“It is true that the President's remaining term is limited — but a President capable of fomenting a violent insurrection in the Capitol is capable of greater dangers still,” the report states.