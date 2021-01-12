Federal officials prepare for ‘long haul’ investigation of Capitol riots

The top federal prosecutor in Washington urged the public to have patience Tuesday with the sprawling nationwide investigation into the Trump-inspired mob that stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday, including why two pipe bombs outside nearby political offices did not go off.

Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, stressed that the scope and scale of the probe means it would take months to uncover what happened when thousands of President Donald Trump supporters surrounded the building and flooded the halls of Congress.

"The Capitol grounds, outside and inside, are essentially a crime scene, and a scale in which we have literally thousands of potential witnesses, and a scenario in which we're going to have, I believe, hundreds of criminal cases,” Sherwin said in the first on-camera press briefing from law enforcement authorities since the violent insurrection.

Authorities said they have charged more than 70 people with crimes and identified more than 170 people who potentially committed crimes during the mob riot, including those in the most viral moments from the chaotic scene that was captured in photographs, livestreams and media reports.

That includes arrests in various states of a man photographed carrying Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, another photographed in her office and holding her mail, and another carrying a spear with an American flag tied to it.