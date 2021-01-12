ANALYSIS — More than two months later, the 2020 elections are still handing out lessons. The latest: Don’t judge election projections until all the results have hatched.

Lost in the aftermath of the siege on the U.S. Capitol was the fact that Democrats won two Senate runoffs in Georgia. Not only does control of the Senate have a profound impact on President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda and appointments and Republicans’ ability to launch investigations, the result lined up with preelection expectations.

After Nov. 3, the decided narrative was “Here we go, 2016 all over again.” After President Donald Trump lost by less than expected and House Republicans overperformed, handicappers were forced to go on an apology tour.

Now with the benefit of a full slate of results, the preelection projections look different, and better.

The Senate switching party control should not be a surprise. By October 2019, it was clear the chamber was in play.