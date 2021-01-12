Democrats fume at tech companies, but legislation may be elusive

Top Democrats in Congress who will soon oversee the tech industry’s practices on allowing disinformation and lies to spread on their platforms are questioning whether the moves by Facebook, Twitter and Google to ban President Donald Trump and remove thousands of fake accounts are sufficient, or if they were too late.

In the days after the Jan. 6 attack by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol, Facebook and Twitter initially suspended Trump’s accounts. They later moved to permanently ban him from their platforms. YouTube said it was cracking down on election disinformation by Trump and his supporters on its channels.

Reddit said it had banned a group devoted to Trump, and Twitch, a video platform used mostly by gamers, said it had banned a Trump channel. As thousands of Trump supporters moved to Parler — seen as an alternative to Twitter — Apple and Google first warned the service to step up moderation, then removed it from their app stores. Amazon, whose cloud services hosted Parler, ejected the company from its servers, effectively turning off Parler’s lights.

But several Democrats in Congress said the flurry of action by social media companies came too late.