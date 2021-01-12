Excluding lawmakers under 14th Amendment no easy task

In the days following a violent attack on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, Democrats have increasingly called for repercussions against members of Congress who backed his efforts to overturn the results of the November election.

Most of the partisan ire has focused on the more than 140 Republicans who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“They have violated the 14th Amendment,” freshman Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said on Twitter, pushing to expel lawmakers who voted against certification. “We can’t have unity without accountability.”

However, the primary tool Democrats have discussed — a clause of the post-Civil War 14th Amendment — may not provide the outlet they’re looking for.

The third clause of the 14th Amendment provides Congress with the power to exclude representatives who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion … or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”