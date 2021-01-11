Trump’s riot gives Republicans reason to help Biden

ANALYSIS — Republicans in Congress thought they’d escaped unscathed on Election Day. Polls projected a drubbing, but the GOP gained seats in the House and looked well-positioned to retain Senate control.

Donald Trump’s loss to Joe Biden they could see as a blessing in disguise, figuring they could harness the president’s supporters for future use while no longer answering for the demagogue’s outrages.

But the mob attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, egged on by Trump, has proved otherwise. The GOP is on the cusp of civil war between Trump loyalists and an old guard that had hoped to take the Trump wins — the new tax law; the raft of conservative judges, including three on the Supreme Court; and a diminished regulatory state — and move on.

For the country, this is a moment of danger. With Inauguration Day still more than a week away, there’s no telling what new incitements Trump has planned, despite his post-riot call for an orderly transition. Most lawmakers are unable to do anything to restrain him and can only hope Trump is sincere.

The cleaving of the GOP may prove helpful for President-elect Biden and a united Democratic Congress, as he seeks to seat his Cabinet and respond quickly to the coronavirus crisis.