What needs to be done on climate in Biden’s first 100 days

The end of 2020 marked the 50th anniversary of the EPA, a momentous milestone for the agency and a reminder of the crucial role it serves in keeping our water cleaner, air safer, and climate healthier.

But as we’ve seen over the last four years, that role can only be effectively served if the mechanisms the EPA relies on aren’t gutted by polluting industries.

We’ve faced immeasurable challenges in the fight to protect our waterways, lands, air and climate since 2017. Fortunately, come Jan. 20, we have an opportunity to chart a new path, which first requires President-elect Joe Biden to claw back to where we started.

While undoing years of systemic damage will not happen overnight, what the last four years have taught us is that the federal government and its chief executive wield significant and exceptional power in shaping how we respond to the climate crisis.

Within the first 100 days of the new administration, Biden must use that power to restore norms, laws and regulations that help keep our environment healthy.