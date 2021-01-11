House Democrats are moving to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time — with a vote scheduled for Wednesday — but first they want to exhaust their other options for removing him from office.

That effort started last week with calls for Trump to resign after he incited a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol Wednesday.

[House talks impeachment as Biden focuses on Jan. 20 inauguration]

Democrats last week also called for Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Those calls were formalized Monday as House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer sought unanimous consent during the chamber's 11 a.m. pro forma session to pass a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to use his powers under the 25th Amendment to convene the cabinet, remove Trump and take over his duties.