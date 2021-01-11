Biden’s choice to lead USDA helped monitor OxyContin maker

President-elect Joe Biden’s designee for Agriculture secretary worked not only as a top dairy industry executive in 2020 but also as a monitor overseeing Purdue Pharma’s adherence to an agreement to stop aggressively marketing opioid painkillers.

Tom Vilsack, CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, also had a lucky streak last year in the Iowa lottery with Powerball winnings of $150,000.

Vilsack included these details in required filings with the Office of Government Ethics that were posted online Saturday.

The former Iowa governor and agriculture secretary during both of President Barack Obama’s terms reported more than $1.3 million in income in 2020. The bulk of the money came from his $833,000 salary as president and CEO of the export council, but Vilsack, a lawyer, also reported $145,625 as a court-approved monitor in the Purdue Pharma L.P. Chapter 11 bankruptcy and settlement case.

The pharmaceutical company is the maker of OxyContin and is under fire for its role in the surge of opioid addiction and related overdose deaths. As agriculture secretary, Vilsack cited the rise of opioid-related deaths in rural communities as an issue of concern and was part of an interagency effort to address addiction to the painkillers.