The turmoil in the nation’s capital has erased concerns of an unruly transition to majority control in the Senate, with Georgia Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff set to be sworn in as early as next week after their Republican opponents, Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, conceded.

Georgia election officials told CQ Roll Call Monday that the ballot counting is going smoothly and the state is on track to certify the Democrats’ wins as early as Jan. 20, two days before the official deadline and a day after the Senate returns from recess.

That’s earlier than political scientists and strategists on both sides of the aisle expected a week ago, when several said Loeffler and Perdue would almost certainly follow President Donald Trump’s lead and contest the results if they lost their Jan. 5 runoffs.

“I think the riots in the Capitol probably sped up the concessions so they became more conventional,” said University of Georgia political scientist Charles Bullock.

The victories by Warnock and Ossoff mean the Senate will be split 50-50, but Democrats will have majority control because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be able to break ties after her inauguration on Jan. 20. The Senate is not scheduled to be back in session and voting until Jan. 19.