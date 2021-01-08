Punish Trump, lawmakers say. But what about Congress?

Workers are still cleaning up the debris and destruction caused by the deadly assault on the Capitol by pro-Trump marauders, but the political mess has only just begun.

In the wake of the attacks that threatened lawmakers’ lives and left five others dead, Democrats have focused their punitive efforts on President Donald Trump, seeing him as the lead instigator of Wednesday’s violence. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer both endorsed the idea of impeaching Trump again.

But as calls mount to quickly find and prosecute the rioters and to remove the president with less than two weeks left in his term, Democrats are split on what consequences Trump’s enablers in Congress should face, if any.

Pelosi only obliquely called for some kind of penalty against the Republican members of the House who objected to certifying the electoral vote count. “Accountability is also needed for Republicans in Congress who promoted the extreme conspiracy theories that provoked the violence, encouraged the mob and who, after desecration of the Capitol, went back to the House floor and continued to push the falsehoods that underpinned this assault on our democracy,” she said.

“These Republicans abdicated their oath of office,” she said, without adding what should be done about it.