New charges show extent of potential danger of pro-Trump mob

Federal criminal charges from Wednesday’s mob attack on Congress highlight how much more dangerous the situation could have been, including what federal prosecutors said was a truck on the Capitol grounds with 11 Molotov cocktails made with a material to make them more like homemade napalm.

Amidst the chaos of the insurrection — as the hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters rummaged through Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, entered the House and Senate floors and roamed the hallways — Capitol Police also responded to reports of pipe bombs at the National Republican Club, 300 First St. SE, and three blocks away at the the Democratic National Committee Headquarters, 430 South Capitol Street SE, court records show.

While conducting sweeps of the area, Capitol Police officers found the Molotov cocktails in mason jars, with golf tees in the top of each lid, along with cloth rags and lighters, in the bed of a red GMC Sierra 1500 truck with Alabama license plates, according to an affidavit filed with charges unsealed Friday.

The officers also found, in the cab of the truck, a handgun and an M4 carbine rifle, which is a lighter version of a military assault rifle, and loaded magazines, the court records state. They arrested Lonnie Coffman of Alabama when he returned for the truck later that day, and he faces charges related to those weapons.

And Christopher Alberts, 33, of Maryland, faces charges he entered the Capitol Building, authorities said. He already had been arrested by D.C. Police on charges he had a loaded 9mm handgun as authorities were clearing the area later Wednesday night after a District-imposed curfew.