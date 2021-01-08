Biden to unveil coronavirus relief plan next week

President-elect Joe Biden said he'll offer details of his first COVID-19 aid proposal next Thursday with a price tag likely "in the trillions of the dollars."

Biden spoke Friday in Wilmington, Del., at an event to introduce prospective nominees to his Cabinet. During a question-and-answer session with reporters, Biden said he'll be speaking to Democratic leaders on Friday afternoon about his agenda "as well as whatever they want to talk to me about."

The president-elect has been hinting at a major relief package as his first priority out of the gate after his inauguration on Jan. 20. He ticked off a list of standbys from previous aid proposals, including upping the recently enacted $600 rebate checks to $2,000 per person; expanded unemployment benefits; rental assistance; aid to states, localities and tribal governments, including for school systems, police and fire departments; and money for vaccine distribution.

"We're going to be proposing an entire package" that will deal with "the whole range of issues," Biden said. "The price tag will be high ... it will be in the trillions of dollars, the entire package."

Adding another $1,400 to the direct payments households started receiving last week has been a bone of contention with Republicans, and it's not clear what it would take to get GOP support. Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., also expressed some hesitation about that amount in an interview Friday with The Washington Post, though he didn't rule out ultimately supporting a broader package.