With Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock clinching victories in the Georgia Senate runoffs, Democrats in Congress will have newfound leeway to pursue health care policy priorities. However, with such a slim majority in the Senate and limited parliamentary workarounds, Democrats will have to keep their caucus unified or seek Republican support.

See the video for CQ Roll Call health care reporter Mary Ellen McIntire’s analysis of what Democrats in Congress could try to get done.

