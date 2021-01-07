Thousands of guardsmen to stay in D.C. through Biden inauguration

Thousands of National Guard troops will be deployed to Washington, D.C., for the next 30 days, through the coming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, following a riot at the Capitol Wednesday that left four dead and dozens injured.

Some 6,200 Guard troops from units in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey will be deployed to secure the Capitol. The full force will arrive in Washington by Sunday.

The deployment follows Wednesday’s rioting by a pro-Trump mob that breached the Capitol and stormed the building, forcing lawmakers, staff and journalists to take cover and prompting the evacuation of congressional leaders and Vice President Mike Pence.

Over 741 guardsmen are already patrolling Washington, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said on a call with reporters Thursday, and 30 checkpoints have been set up in and around downtown to slow the flow of vehicular traffic into the city from Maryland.

The guardsmen, who will work rotating 12-hour shifts with 850 soldiers per shift for the next month, are operating under federal authority.