The House is prepared to impeach President Donald Trump if Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the Cabinet do not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday.

“I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment," the California Democrat told reporters at her weekly news conference, referencing a statement from Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer calling for Trump's removal.

"If the vice president and Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment," Pelosi added. "That is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus -- and the American people by the way.”

Democrats, and some Republicans, are blaming Trump for inciting his supporters to violence, after a mob stormed the Capitol on Wednesday looking for lawmakers, firing shots and destroying government property.