Facebook bans Trump for inciting violence as social media criticisms mount

Facebook banned President Donald Trump from its site indefinitely on Thursday following pressure from critics who said the social media giant’s earlier refusal to remove Trump from the platform helped lead to the deadly riot by his supporters at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s chief executive officer, accused the president of using the site “to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government” on Wednesday. Trump’s ban would last “at least” until he is no longer in office, Zuckerberg said.

Too little, too late, said Democratic lawmakers and online extremism experts who previously warned that social media’s refusal to silence Trump online could result in real-life violence.

“While I’m pleased to see social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube take long-belated steps to address the president’s sustained misuse of their platforms to sow discord and violence, these isolated actions are both too late and not nearly enough,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.

House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said he was “deeply frustrated that it took a group of domestic terrorists storming the Capitol” for Facebook to finally ban Trump “at least for the next 13 days.”