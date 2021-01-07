Democrats aim to move health care agenda despite slim majorities

The outlook for Democrats’ health care priorities was boosted by the party’s two final Senate victories in Georgia this week, yet exactly what the party may accomplish remains to be seen.

President-elect Joe Biden said in a statement Wednesday that “the bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed in December was just a down payment,” signaling that another pandemic response bill is on tap.

Democrats have also made expanding health insurance coverage and lowering prescription drug prices top priorities. New York Sen. Charles E. Schumer, the chamber’s top Democrat, said $2,000 relief checks for Americans was a top priority, but didn’t discuss other specific policies Wednesday.

[Democrats begin laying groundwork for big budget plans]

Democratic leaders will have to navigate differences between factions of their own party and the narrowest of margins in the Senate, where Republicans still retain the right to filibuster. Some Democrats argue they should eliminate the 60-vote threshold, while others oppose that idea.