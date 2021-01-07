When churches need protection, it’s not normal, it’s dangerous. And it’s a sign of trouble to come

The end of an old year prompts not just relief for a 2020 in the rearview mirror, and optimism for the new one ahead that has to be better, but also a chance for that last look back. Which stories lodged in the headlines, and which ones disappeared all too quickly?

As Washington prepared for an onslaught of pro-Trump demonstrations this week, organized by those who refused to accept the president’s defeat and hoped to rattle officials with a last grasp at power, I could not forget the damage from the last time supporters of President Donald Trump visited D.C., when the grounds and property of Black churches were vandalized. That drew not nearly enough outrage, or at least it seemed that way.

For his next act, Trump invited his followers to flood the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to protest as Congress counted the state-certified electoral votes in a democratic process that is usually routine.

He promised it would be “wild,” an inciting message from a president and his party that had been sending out klaxon calls for years.

Spurred by the lies that nonexistent voter fraud robbed him of victory, MAGA supporters traveled from all over. Trump stoked what followed, and a frighteningly large number of supine Republican enablers backed his play — promising to block votes and holding out the unconstitutional hope that Trump would prevail.