2020 was no fluke for congressional Republicans, no matter the Georgia runoff results

It may be morning again in America for Republicans as you read this Wednesday, or not, but as I write this column the day before, the Georgia Senate showdown is still underway and very much undecided and the Electoral College vote count looms on Capitol Hill. One thing is certain: What happens in the next 48 hours in Georgia and the halls of Congress will change the political dynamics of the next two years.

What it won’t change, however, is how and why President Donald Trump lost and Joe Biden won.

And it also won’t change the fact that congressional Republicans outperformed the president and upended the expected blue wave by focusing on legislative priorities that connected ideologically with a broader electorate.

If Trump had simply done as well as the party as a whole, he might be preparing for another four years in the Oval Office; but he opted to run a base campaign that turned on personality instead of policy.

A center-right electorate

We know from the exit polls that Republicans won 74 percent of those who said they voted on policy. But among those who voted on personality, about 23 percent of the electorate, Biden was the overwhelming winner.