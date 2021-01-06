Pro-Trump mob prompts calls for impeachment, prosecution of president

Politicians and lawyers on Wednesday called for President Donald Trump to be impeached again and charged with crimes, even as law enforcement tried to regain control of the Capitol from hundreds of Trump supporters who invaded and interrupted the counting of electoral votes for president.

The day started with Trump, who continues to make false claims that he won the election, telling a rally of his supporters near the White House, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

Trump for days had talked up the gathering, that also saw his lawyer Rudy Giuliani tell the crowd he was seeking “trial by combat” over the election.

Hours later, a pro-Trump mob forced Congress to lock down and suspend what is a constitutionally proscribed step in the peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next. Some were on the House and Senate floor, others were at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk.

President-elect Joe Biden said the chaos at the Capitol “is not dissent, it’s disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now.”