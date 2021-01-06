National Guard troops deployed as pro-Trump mob swarms Capitol

As a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the Capitol doors Wednesday and stormed the floors of the House and Senate, seemingly undeterred by Capitol Police, National Guard troops — deployed to quell protests outside the White House this summer — were noticeably absent.

At 3:36 p.m. Eastern time, nearly two hours after the first protesters had swarmed past security and into the Capitol, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that Trump had ordered the National Guard to respond to the uprising.

The White House announcement came minutes after Virginia’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, announced that he was sending members of the Virginia National Guard and Virginia State Troopers to help restore order.

Why the delay in deploying the D.C. Guard? The traditional chain of command for the District of Columbia’s National Guard does not exist. In states, the governor is the commander of that state’s National Guard units and can unilaterally deploy them under his or her own authority.

But as the nation’s capital has no governor, the chain of command goes up through the Army secretary to the president.